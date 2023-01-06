Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 23,135 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,710,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,160.8% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $590,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

