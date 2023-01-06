Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $262.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.85.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

