Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.56 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

