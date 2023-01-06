Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $58.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

