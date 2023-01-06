Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

