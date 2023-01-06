ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 2,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RORO. UBS Group AG increased its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,636,000.

