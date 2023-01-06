Atb Cap Markets Comments on Halliburton’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

NYSE HAL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

