AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of AT&T by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 76,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 172,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 992,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,009.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 721,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 656,349 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,154,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.30 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

