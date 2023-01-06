Audius (AUDIO) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $126.39 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

