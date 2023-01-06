Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aurubis from €83.00 ($88.30) to €78.00 ($82.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aurubis from €66.00 ($70.21) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aurubis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.