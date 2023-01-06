Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 91.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

