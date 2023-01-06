Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.84. 134,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,288,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Avantor Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

