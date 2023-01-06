Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.