Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DT Midstream worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $50,940,000. Natixis bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $29,548,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 780,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 472,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

