Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

D opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

