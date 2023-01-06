Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

