Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,309,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,044,000 after purchasing an additional 631,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $263.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

