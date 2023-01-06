Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $16.48 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $311.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.78 and its 200 day moving average is $337.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

