Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,653 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,653 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of DVN opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.