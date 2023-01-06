Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,965 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $120,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,040,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

