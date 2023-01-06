Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 2,730 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.1 %

AXON stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.90. 372,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.