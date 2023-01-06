Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 15,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 8,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

