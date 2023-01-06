Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

