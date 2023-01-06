B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of RILYG stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.