B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RILYK opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

