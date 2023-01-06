B. Riley Trims KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Target Price to $15.00

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNOP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 146,072 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

