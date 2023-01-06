Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $148.08 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $148.08 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.01542357 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008292 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018413 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00034779 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000447 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.01767107 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,611,055.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.