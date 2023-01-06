Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.15, for a total transaction of 18,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 566,593.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.77 on Thursday, hitting 7.24. 224,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.82 and a 1-year high of 16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.41.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

