Bank of America Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.27.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Baxter International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 160.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.