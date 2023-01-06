Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

