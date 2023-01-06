Bank of America Upgrades Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Buy

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $288.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

