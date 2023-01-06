Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
