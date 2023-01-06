Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

