Bank of Stockton Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $146.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

