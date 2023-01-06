Bank of Stockton Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,180,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,075,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

