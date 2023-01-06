Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

NYSE PPG opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $173.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

