Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,511,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,864,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,864,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $214.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.83. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $322.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

