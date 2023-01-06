Bank of Stockton Purchases 225 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

