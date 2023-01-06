Bank of Stockton Purchases 47,467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,467 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

