Bank of Stockton Sells 302 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.