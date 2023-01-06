Bank of Stockton Sells 369 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 59,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

