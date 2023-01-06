Barclays Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $218.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $222.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

