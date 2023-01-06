Barclays Increases Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $24.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.65 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

