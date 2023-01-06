Barclays Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $162.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $209.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

