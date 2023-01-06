Barclays Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $41.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

