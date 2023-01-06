BarnBridge (BOND) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.03 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00019561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a market cap of $26.03 million and $1.75 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,905,564 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

