Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($58.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.06) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

ETR:BAS traded up €0.66 ($0.70) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €51.62 ($54.91). The company had a trading volume of 3,592,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.39. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a one year high of €69.15 ($73.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

