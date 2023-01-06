Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Basf Trading Up 1.3 %

ETR:BAS opened at €51.62 ($54.91) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($73.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

