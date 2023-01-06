Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.18 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $266.67 million and $22.70 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,841,440 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.
