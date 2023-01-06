Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 4.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.72. 1,102,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 854,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.27.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.8499998 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

